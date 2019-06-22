UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Claims Five Lives In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 11:55 AM

Road accident claims five lives in Muzaffargarh

Five people, including a woman, were killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a speeding passenger bus collided with motorcycle-rickshaw in Muzaffargarh on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Five people, including a woman, were killed while two others sustained serious injuries when a speeding passenger bus collided with motorcycle-rickshaw in Muzaffargarh on Saturday.

Rescue officials said, the bus was going to Mansehra from Karachi when it met the ill-fated accident near Muzaffargarh's Chowk Sarwar, reported a private news channel.

Rescue officials said due to over-speeding the bus driver lost the control and it collided with the motorcycle-rickshaw coming from the opposite side.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

