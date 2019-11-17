UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Accident Claims Five Lives, Leaves 19 Injured In DG Khan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Road accident claims five lives, leaves 19 injured in DG Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :At least five people were killed while 19 other sustained serious injuries as a van carrying wedding party turned over near Taunsa Sharif in Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday.

According to the rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of the driver as he drove fast while taking a sharp turn, a private news channel reported.

With the help of locals the bodies and injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the sources mentioned.

The bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem while injured were shifted to the emergency ward of the hospital, they stated.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Marriage Dera Ghazi Khan Van Sunday National University

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

11 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

12 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

12 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.