Road accident claims five lives, leaves 19 injured in DG Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :At least five people were killed while 19 other sustained serious injuries as a van carrying wedding party turned over near Taunsa Sharif in Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday.

According to the rescue sources the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of the driver as he drove fast while taking a sharp turn, a private news channel reported.

With the help of locals the bodies and injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the sources mentioned.

The bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem while injured were shifted to the emergency ward of the hospital, they stated.