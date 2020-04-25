Road Accident Claims Four Lives In Lasbela
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Four persons killed while another sustained injuries when a car collided with a trailer near Othal in Lasbela, on Saturday morning.
According to rescue officials, the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of the car driver, a private news channel reported.
The bodies and injured were shifted to a near by hospital,they stated.
Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the car driver. Bodies were handed over to their heir after postmortem.