Road accident claims four lives in Lasbela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Four persons killed while another sustained injuries when a car collided with a trailer near Othal in Lasbela, on Saturday morning.

According to rescue officials, the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of the car driver, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a near by hospital,they stated.

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the car driver. Bodies were handed over to their heir after postmortem.