Road Accident Claims Four Lives, Injures 10 In Talagang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

Road accident claims four lives, injures 10 in Talagang

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Four persons were killed while 10 sustained serious injuries as a collision occurred between a trailer and a passenger bus near Chakwal Road in Talagang on Sunday morning.

According to rescue officials the ill-fatted incident took place when the bus driver lost control over the vehicle due to over speeding while taking a sharp turn, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, the bus driver and vehicle were in the custody of local police, a police official stated.

First Information Report(F.I.R) had been registered against the bus driver and investigation was underway, he further informed.

