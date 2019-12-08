Road accident claims four lives, injures 10 in Talagang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Four persons were killed while 10 sustained serious injuries as a collision occurred between a trailer and a passenger bus near Chakwal Road in Talagang on Sunday morning.

According to rescue officials the ill-fatted incident took place when the bus driver lost control over the vehicle due to over speeding while taking a sharp turn, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, the bus driver and vehicle were in the custody of local police, a police official stated.

First Information Report(F.I.R) had been registered against the bus driver and investigation was underway, he further informed.