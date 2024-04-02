Open Menu

Road Accident Claims Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A man was knocked to death by a speeding dumper on the GT Road in the Taxila Police Station jurisdiction, on Tuesday here.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Sadiq had just finished offering prayers at a nearby roadside mosque when the recklessly driven dumper struck him resulting in his untimely demise at the scene.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident and have registered a case against the unknown dumper driver.

