Road Accident Claims Life

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Road accident claims life

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A man was killed, while another sustained injuries in a road accident here near Adda Rukun Pur,Khanewal road on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, a tractor-trolley loaded with paddy was going to Lodhran from Abdul Hakeem when a trailer hit it from the back side.

The trolley fell into the field.As a result, Rashid Khizar,22, resident of Abdul Hakeem died on the spot, while Jahangir Hayat sustained injuries.

The victims were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

Police concerned launched investigation.

