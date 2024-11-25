Road Accident Claims Life
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 12:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A man was killed, while another sustained injuries in a road accident here near Adda Rukun Pur,Khanewal road on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, a tractor-trolley loaded with paddy was going to Lodhran from Abdul Hakeem when a trailer hit it from the back side.
The trolley fell into the field.As a result, Rashid Khizar,22, resident of Abdul Hakeem died on the spot, while Jahangir Hayat sustained injuries.
The victims were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.
Police concerned launched investigation.
