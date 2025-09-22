Road accident claims life

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) A man was killed ,while his wife suffered injuries when a speeding tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle on Jamlera Road, police said here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Afzal Marzika,while the injured woman was Jannat Bibi, both residents of Mouza Jamlera.

Rescue teams shifted the victims to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was caused by the negligence of both drivers, as the tractor-trolley struck the motorcycle from the rear, causing it to overturn and resulting in the casualty.

Police said the tractor driver fled the scene after the accident, while the vehicle was taken into custody.

Further investigation was underway.