Road Accident Claims Life

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Road accident claims life

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A speeding motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley near Heera Adda in Layyah leaving the man dead on the spot, according to rescue sources.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old motorcyclist, Munir Ahmed,resident of Chak No.141 TDA.

Rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital while police have initiated legal proceeding.

