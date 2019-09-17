Road accident claims life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A person was killed while two others were injured as a passenger van collided with motorcycle in Chakwal on Tuesday morning.

Police sources said over-speeding was the main cause of the incident, adding that the driver of the passenger van lost his control over the vehicle while taking a sharp turn, as a result it collided with the motorcycle, coming from the opposite direction in the area of Kallar Kahar, private news channel reported.

The sources said the dead body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital