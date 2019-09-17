UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Accident Claims Life

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

Road accident claims life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A person was killed while two others were injured as a passenger van collided with motorcycle in Chakwal on Tuesday morning.

Police sources said over-speeding was the main cause of the incident, adding that the driver of the passenger van lost his control over the vehicle while taking a sharp turn, as a result it collided with the motorcycle, coming from the opposite direction in the area of Kallar Kahar, private news channel reported.

The sources said the dead body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital

Related Topics

Injured Dead Driver Vehicle Van Chakwal Kallar Kahar From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

39 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

10 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FCO official

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.