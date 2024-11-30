Open Menu

Road Accident Claims Life In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Road accident claims life in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A motorcyclist was hit to death by a speeding car near Basti Morani, Karor Lal Eisan, Layyah.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred when a speeding car collided with a motorcycle, leaving 25-year-old Mureed Abbas, a resident of Laskani, dead on the spot.

The body was promptly shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters hospital by Rescue 1122 personnel. Meanwhile, local police have initiated an investigation into the incident. According to eyewitnesses, the accident was caused by the car’s reckless speed.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Car Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

5 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

18 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

18 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

18 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

18 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

18 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

18 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

18 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan