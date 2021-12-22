Road accident claims life of a man in sargodha

A man was killed when a recklessly driven dumper truck hit a rickshaw near Langarwala bridge in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed when a recklessly driven dumper truck hit a rickshaw near Langarwala bridge in the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station here on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased was identified as rickshaw driver Amir Raza.

The body was handed over to the heirs after medico-legal formalities.

A case was registered against the dumper driver,said police.