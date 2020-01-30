Road accident claims life of a minor, 3 get injured in Hyderabad

A road accident between a heavy transport vehicle and a car left a 3 year old child killed and 3 other passengers traveling in the car injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A road accident between a heavy transport vehicle and a car left a 3 year old child killed and 3 other passengers traveling in the car injured.

According to the police, the car's accident with a truck trawler happened on Hyderabad Bypass near Hatri.

The police told that Iqra,3, died in the accident while her father 30 year old Mashooq Ali Khaskheli, elder sister 6 years old Aamna and driver Mithal Khan got injured.

The deceased and injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.The truck driver escaped from the spot but the police impounded the vehicle.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.