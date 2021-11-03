Road accident claims life of a youth in sargodha

A youth was killed while his friend suffered injuries when a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle near chak 85 NB,Sargodha-Sillanwali road on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :A youth was killed while his friend suffered injuries when a speeding dumper hit their motorcycle near chak 85 NB,Sargodha-Sillanwali road on Wednesday.

Saddar police said that two-wheelers-- Rana Hamza (21) r/o chak 86-NB died on the spot, while Kamran suffered injuries.The victims were shifted to nearby hospital.

Police registered case and launched investigation.