Road accident claims one life

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) A man was killed after falling off the roof of a tractor trolley due to overspeeding.

Arsalan s/o Haji Muhammad initially got severely hurt and was moved to DHQ hospital where he scummed to head injuries.

The family refused to make an autopsy and took the body away to the home.

The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed. It started an investigation after taking the vehicle into custody and registered the case.