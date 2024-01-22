Road accident claims one life

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) An unidentified woman was killed in a road accident near thermal power of Kot Addu.

According to rescuer the accident occurred when the trolley lost the balance and hit the woman walking at the road side which caused her death on the spot.

Rescuer said the driver couldn't apply brakes on time that caused the death.

The body was shifted to RHC Qasba Gujrat. Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which started investigation. Search for heirs of the deceased was continued, said the police.