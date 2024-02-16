Open Menu

Road Accident Claims One Life

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A pedestrian was killed as an overspeeding motorcycle hit him near Bukhari Street Chungi No 23 here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, an unknown motorcyclist who was a drug addict crushed a pedestrian near Bukhari Street.

As a result, pedestrians died on the spot while motorcyclists also sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a nearby hospital while the body was shifted to Nishtar Hospital in the presence of police.

