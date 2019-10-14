UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Claims One Life In Jhang

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 12:41 PM

Road accident claims one life in Jhang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :A minor was killed while another child sustained critical injuries as a tractor trolly ran over the children near Zafar Nagar in Jhang on Monday.

According to a police official, the young children were playing on the road when the tractor trolly took turn and hit the children, one of the child died on the spot while other was taken to a nearby hospital.

The injured child was in stable condition and would soon recover, the body was handed over to the parents, he added.

The police official said the incident occurred due to the negligence of the family who let their children play on the road.

