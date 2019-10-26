UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Claims One Life In Khangarh

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 10:00 AM

Road accident claims one life in Khangarh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A motorbike rider lost his life in a collision with a speedy van on Saturday morning while talking a turn near Khangarh area in Muzzafargarh.

Rescue officials said the deceased biker took a wrong turn and was hit by the speedy passenger van coming from the opposite side, a private news channel reported.

The body was taken to a nearby hospital while the van driver was allowed to leave after initial investigation, they informed.

