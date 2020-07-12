Road accident claims one life in Matiari district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A passenger coach collided with a motorcycle-rickshaw on the National Highway near Matiari district, killing at least one women and injuring four others.

According to Rescue sources the accident occurred because the coach tried to overtake another vehicle on the road.

It smashed into the rickshaw and claimed one life.

Rescue officials reached the site of accident and shifted injured and body to nearby hospitals.

The police have impounded the coach and sent most of the passengers off in other buses, a private news channel reported.