Road accident claims one life in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :One person killed as a car hit a motorcycle near the area of Pasrur in Sialkot on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the unfortunate incident occurred due to rash driving of the car driver when the deceased was heading to his workplace, the body was shifted to a nearby hospital.

The driver was arrested and police had confiscated the vehicle as well, First Information Report(F.I.R) was registered against the driver, a police official informed.