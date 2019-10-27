Road accident claims one life in Toba Tek Singh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :An elderly man was killed when a truck hit him near Kamalia road in Toba Tek Singh on Sunday.

Rescue official said the man could not see the heading truck while crossing the road, a private news channel reported.

The injured was taken to a nearby hospital immediately where he was succumbed to his injuries, the body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

Truck driver was released after the initial investigation as he was not found guilty, a police official informed.