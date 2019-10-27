UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Accident Claims One Life In Toba Tek Singh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Road accident claims one life in Toba Tek Singh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :An elderly man was killed when a truck hit him near Kamalia road in Toba Tek Singh on Sunday.

Rescue official said the man could not see the heading truck while crossing the road, a private news channel reported.

The injured was taken to a nearby hospital immediately where he was succumbed to his injuries, the body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

Truck driver was released after the initial investigation as he was not found guilty, a police official informed.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Man Toba Tek Singh Kamalia Sunday

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

10 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

11 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

11 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.