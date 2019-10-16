Road Accident Claims Seven Lives, Leaves Nine Injured In Chitral
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:33 AM
At least seven persons were killed while nine other sustained serious injuries as passenger coach collided with a car near Boni in Chitral on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :At least seven persons were killed while nine other sustained serious injuries as passenger coach collided with a car near Boni in Chitral on Wednesday.
According to rescue officials the ill-fatted incident occurred due to over speed and both the vehicles were badly damaged, a private news channel reported.
They further informed that the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, while the bodies were handed over to the relatives after medico-legal process.