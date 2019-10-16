Road accident claims seven lives, leaves nine injured in Chitral

At least seven persons were killed while nine other sustained serious injuries as passenger coach collided with a car near Boni in Chitral on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :At least seven persons were killed while nine other sustained serious injuries as passenger coach collided with a car near Boni in Chitral on Wednesday.

According to rescue officials the ill-fatted incident occurred due to over speed and both the vehicles were badly damaged, a private news channel reported.

They further informed that the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, while the bodies were handed over to the relatives after medico-legal process.