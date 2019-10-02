Road accident claims three lives

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Three people were killed as their car plunged into a ditch near the area of Kathore located in Karachi on Wednesday morning.

Police termed the incident negligence of the driver, stating the incident happened due to over speeding.

The driver lost control over the vehicle and in result it fell into a ditch, reported a private news channel.

The incident claimed three lives on the spot which were later shifted to a nearby hospital, police said.