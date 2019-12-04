Road Accident Claims Three Lives In Khoshab
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Three were killed including two women as a motorcycle collided with a truck near Mianwali road in Khoshab on Wednesday.
According to rescue sources, the ill-fatted incident occurred due to the negligence of motorcyclist as he was coming fast from opposite side, a private news channel reported.
The motorcyclist was among the deceased too, the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem, the sources further added.