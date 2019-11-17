Road accident claims three lives in Pakpatan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :At least three persons including two brothers were killed as their car hit a tree in the suburb of Pakpatan on Sunday.

According to the rescue sources the accident happened as the driver lost the control over the vehicle while saving the life of a pedestrian on the road, a private news channel reported.

The victims were heading to Khanpur to attend a wedding ceremony of their friend, the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital immediately, the sources mentioned.

Moreover the bodies were handed over to the unfortunate families after the postmortem, they stated.