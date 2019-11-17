UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Accident Claims Three Lives In Pakpatan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 12:30 PM

Road accident claims three lives in Pakpatan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :At least three persons including two brothers were killed as their car hit a tree in the suburb of Pakpatan on Sunday.

According to the rescue sources the accident happened as the driver lost the control over the vehicle while saving the life of a pedestrian on the road, a private news channel reported.

The victims were heading to Khanpur to attend a wedding ceremony of their friend, the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital immediately, the sources mentioned.

Moreover the bodies were handed over to the unfortunate families after the postmortem, they stated.

Related Topics

Accident Driver Marriage Road Vehicle Car Khanpur Sunday

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian counterpart discus ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 17, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: FNC has evolved into a robust parliamen ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

13 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.