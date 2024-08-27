Road Accident Claims Two In Multan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Two riders were killed on Tuesday when a truck hit the bike on Vihari Chowk, Multan.
According to the private news channel and police, the incident took place due to overspending.
After receiving information, the rescue team reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the nearby hospital.
