Road accident claims two lives

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Two women were killed, while a man sustained critical injuries, in a road accident near the Dhal Bangash stop on Dinga Road.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding motorcycle coming from Dinga to Chakori Bhelowal crashed into a roadside tree.

As a result, Bushra Bibi, 50, wife of Tariq Farooq, and Aleesha, 20, wife of Tariq, both residents of Chakori Bhelowal, died on the spot due to head injuries. Another passenger, Abdullah, 17, son of Tariq, suffered severe head injuries and was shifted to Trauma Center Lalamusa in critical condition.

The bodies were handed over to the family after police formalities.