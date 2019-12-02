UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Claims Two Lives In Chakwal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:48 AM

Road accident claims two lives in Chakwal

Two persons were killed while two others were injured as a passenger van collided with motorcycle in Chakwal on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Two persons were killed while two others were injured as a passenger van collided with motorcycle in Chakwal on Monday morning.

According to the police sources over-speeding was the main cause of the incident, adding that the driver of the passenger van lost his control over the vehicle while taking a sharp turn, as a result it collided with the motorcycle, coming from the opposite direction in the area of Kallar Kahar, private news channel reported.

The sources said the dead bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

