Road Accident Claims Two Lives In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A car and a trolley collision on Friday claimed life of two persons besides critically injuring two others including a women near Super Highway in Karachi.

The deceased were identified as Amir and Rashid, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials said the accident occurred due to over speeding. Bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

