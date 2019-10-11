Road accident claims two lives in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A car and a trolley collision on Friday claimed life of two persons besides critically injuring two others including a women near Super Highway in Karachi.

The deceased were identified as Amir and Rashid, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials said the accident occurred due to over speeding. Bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.