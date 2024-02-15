Open Menu

Road Accident Claims Two Lives In Mirpurkhas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Road accident claims two lives in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Two young medical representatives working for a pharma company lost their lives when their car collided with a truck near Tando Jan Mohammad Bypass in Mirpurkhas on Thursday Morning.

According to Police, the deceased have been identified as Muhammad Ahsan and Muhammad Asad both residents of Shaheed Benazirabad.

Meanwhile, Masab Ahmed and Saud Kamal from Mirpurkhas were left severely injured.

The injured have been shifted to Hyderabad in critical condition.

