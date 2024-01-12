Road accident claims two lives in Phul Nagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Two women died and five people were injured in an accident near Phul Nagar on Friday when a passenger van collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside.

According to a private news channel, Police officials have confirmed that the passenger van was going to Lahore from Patoki when the collision occurred.

Rescue teams swiftly reached the accident site, and immediately transported the dead bodies and injured to the nearest hospital.