Open Menu

Road Accident Claims Two Lives In Phul Nagar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Road accident claims two lives in Phul Nagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Two women died and five people were injured in an accident near Phul Nagar on Friday when a passenger van collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside.

According to a private news channel, Police officials have confirmed that the passenger van was going to Lahore from Patoki when the collision occurred.

Rescue teams swiftly reached the accident site, and immediately transported the dead bodies and injured to the nearest hospital.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Dead Police Died Van SITE Women From

Recent Stories

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conductin ..

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conducting intra-party polls

36 minutes ago
 Govt working to promote foreign investment in coun ..

Govt working to promote foreign investment in country: President

43 minutes ago
 SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

4 hours ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

4 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 4 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 46 runs

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

16 hours ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

16 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

16 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

17 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan