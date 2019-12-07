UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Claims Two Lives In Toba Tek Singh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:25 PM

A mother and a daughter were killed as a speedy trailer hit a motorcycle in Toba Tek Singh on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :A mother and a daughter were killed as a speedy trailer hit a motorcycle in Toba Tek Singh on Saturday morning.

Rescue sources said the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of trailer driver, the victims died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

Local police had taken the trailer into their custody and search operation was initiated to arrest the driver as he escaped from the scene, a police official informed.

