Road accident claims two lives, injures another one in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :At least two were killed while another sustained injuries as a bus ran over a motorcycle near Pansar Road in Faisalabad on Monday.

According to a rescue official the three youth were going to their college on a motorbike when the unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver.

Two biker died on the spot while the third rider sustained sever injuries but his condition was stable, he stated.

The official further informed the deceased and injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, adding First Investigation Report (FIR) had been registered against the driver who was fled away from the scene.