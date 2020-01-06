UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Claims Two Lives, Injures One In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 02:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while another sustained minor injuries when a car hit a motorcycle near Sambrial road in Sialkot on Monday.

According to rescue officials the ill-fatted incident occurred as the motorcyclist took a speedy turn while crossing the car.

The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process, the bodies were handed over to the relatives after postmortem, they stated.

