Road accident claims two lives, injures one in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while another sustained minor injuries when a car hit a motorcycle near Sambrial road in Sialkot on Monday.

According to rescue officials the ill-fatted incident occurred as the motorcyclist took a speedy turn while crossing the car.

The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal process, the bodies were handed over to the relatives after postmortem, they stated.