Road accident claims two lives, one injured in Khuzdar

Two people died and one other sustained injuries in a collision between a motorbike and a trailer vehicle on National Highway near Naach area of Khuzdar district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Two people died and one other sustained injuries in a collision between a motorbike and a trailer vehicle on National Highway near Naach area of Khuzdar district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to some unknown destination on a motorcycle when a speedy vehicle hit them which was coming from the opposite direction, Leaving them serious injured on the spot.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital where two of them injured namely Mumtaz Ahmed and Muhammad Yahya resident of Wadh area succumbed to their injuries during the initial treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.