Road Accident Deaths In Dubai Fell By 62% In Last 3 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 10:23 PM

Road accident deaths in Dubai fell by 62% in last 3 months

Dubai saw fewer fatalities in road accidents in the last three months of 2020 as deaths recorded on Dubai roads during this period fell by 62 per cent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Dubai saw fewer fatalities in road accidents in the last three months of 2020 as deaths recorded on Dubai roads during this period fell by 62 per cent.

These statistics were revealed during the appraisal meeting of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police which was conducted by Major General Engineer Mohammad Saif Al Zafeen, Assistant to the commander-in-chief of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs.

The statistics also indicated that Dubai registered a road-traffic mortality rate of 1.8 per cent deaths per 100,000 populations over the fourth quarter of 2020, thus exceeding the target rate of 2.7 per cent, Gulf today reported .

Al Zafeen praised the efforts of the Directorate in securing the emirate's roads and ensuring the safety of road users.

Zafeen also praised Dubai Traffic Police for reaching 147,561 road users through the Directorate's various initiatives launched to raise public awareness on road safety and local traffic laws and regulations.

These campaigns included, but were not limited to, the "Pedestrians' Safety," "Safe Distance While Driving," "Accident-Free Ramadan," "Summer Without Accidents", and "Speed Kills."He also commended the efforts of the Dubai Police Traffic Training Institute in training more than 1,069 individuals on traffic safety and control during the same period.

