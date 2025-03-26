Open Menu

Road Accident In Chiniot Claims Life Of 12-year-old Boy

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Road accident in Chiniot claims life of 12-year-old boy

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A collision between a motorcycle and wagon in Lalian, Chiniot, resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy, Hammad and left his father in injured condition.

According to rescue sources, the high-speed accident occurred when the wagon hit the motorcycle, leaving both father and son critically injured.

Rescue officials promptly responded to the scene, providing first aid and transporting the victims to the hospital.

Tragically, Hammad succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while his father, Asif Hayat remains hospitalized.

The deceased's body was handed over to the family, leaving them to mourn the loss of their young loved one.

Further investigation is underway.



