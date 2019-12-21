Road Accident Injures 12 In Mianwali
At least 12 people sustained serious injuries as a troller collided with a bus near Rokhri in Mianwali on Saturday morning
According to rescue officials dense fog and over speeding caused the ill-fatted incident.
Injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical aid and further treatment, aprivate news channel reported.
The vehicles were taken into custody and further investigation was underway, a police official said.