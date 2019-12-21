UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Accident Injures 12 In Mianwali

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 11:10 AM

Road accident injures 12 in Mianwali

At least 12 people sustained serious injuries as a troller collided with a bus near Rokhri in Mianwali on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :At least 12 people sustained serious injuries as a troller collided with a bus near Rokhri in Mianwali on Saturday morning.

According to rescue officials dense fog and over speeding caused the ill-fatted incident.

Injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical aid and further treatment, aprivate news channel reported.

The vehicles were taken into custody and further investigation was underway, a police official said.

Related Topics

Injured Police Vehicles Mianwali

Recent Stories

US denies public was lied to about Afghanistan

18 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 December 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

12 hours ago

US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit Record Low ..

12 hours ago

France braces for holiday travel chaos amid pensio ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.