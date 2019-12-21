Road accident injures 12 in Mianwali

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :At least 12 people sustained serious injuries as a troller collided with a bus near Rokhri in Mianwali on Saturday morning.

According to rescue officials dense fog and over speeding caused the ill-fatted incident.

Injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical aid and further treatment, aprivate news channel reported.

The vehicles were taken into custody and further investigation was underway, a police official said.