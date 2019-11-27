UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Injures Three In Kohat

Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:40 AM

Road accident injures three in Kohat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Three persons sustained injuries in a road accident when a speedy car collided with a passenger van near Pindi-Kohat flour mill in Kohat at wee hours on Wednesday.

According to the rescue, unfortunately the incident happened due to the negligence of both drivers, adding the injured were taken to nearby hospital whereas the condition of two wounded were serious.

The police official informed that both vehicles and drivers were immediately taken in the custody and a case had been filed against them.

