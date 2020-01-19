Road accident kills 3 in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sargodha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) A car and tractor collided near Sargodha killing three at the spot while two others got severe injuries.According to Police, a family of four was on way to Bhalwal from Mandibahaudin including a member of elite force.

They met with an accident near Phalwaran, where car went out of control and hit the tractor standing nearby.As a result, Qamar Abbas and Junaid Abbas got killed at the moment and the other person succumbed to injuries while reaching the hospital.