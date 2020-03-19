UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Kills A Youth In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:16 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :A youth was killed while another injured in a road accident on Thursday in Sahiwal police limits.

Police sources said Muhammad Ali Hassan resident of Farooka along with his companion Mudassir were going to Sahiwal on his motorcycle went out of control and collided with Tractor near Sahiwal road.

The incident claimed Ali Hassan' s life on the spot while left Mudassir injured.

The injured was shifted to hospital. Police have registered case against driver.

