Road accident kills five,leaves five injured in D.I.Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :At least five were killed while five others sustained serious injuries as a passenger bus collided with a speedy pickup near Darbin road in D.I. Khan on Friday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate passenger bus was heading to Quetta from D.I.Khan, the incident occurred due to over speed as pick-up driver could not keep control the vehicle, a private news channel reported.

The injured and bodies were shifted to tehsil Head Quarter Hospital Darbin and District Head Quarter Hospital D.I.Khan for medico-legal process,the sources further stated.

The bodies were handed over to the local police after postmortem, while police had registered case against the pickup driver, the police official said.

Main Highway road was opened for traffic after remaining closed for several hours due to this incident, the police official added.