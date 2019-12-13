UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Accident Kills Five,leaves Five Injured In D.I.Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Road accident kills five,leaves five injured in D.I.Khan

At least five were killed while five others sustained serious injuries as a passenger bus collided with a speedy pickup near Darbin road in D.I. Khan on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :At least five were killed while five others sustained serious injuries as a passenger bus collided with a speedy pickup near Darbin road in D.I. Khan on Friday.

According to rescue sources the unfortunate passenger bus was heading to Quetta from D.I.Khan, the incident occurred due to over speed as pick-up driver could not keep control the vehicle, a private news channel reported.

The injured and bodies were shifted to tehsil Head Quarter Hospital Darbin and District Head Quarter Hospital D.I.Khan for medico-legal process,the sources further stated.

The bodies were handed over to the local police after postmortem, while police had registered case against the pickup driver, the police official said.

Main Highway road was opened for traffic after remaining closed for several hours due to this incident, the police official added.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Police Driver Road Vehicle Traffic From

Recent Stories

 UK’s elections: At least 15 Pakistanis elected ..

15 minutes ago

Kashmiris, Pakistan Advocate Dialogue For Dispute ..

16 minutes ago

Grand Health Alliance denies medico legal to lawye ..

35 minutes ago

Tremendous response by the customers on Infinix 12 ..

42 minutes ago

Xi congratulates Mamibian president on re-election ..

19 minutes ago

Moldovan President Expects to Discuss Gas Deliveri ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.