Road Accident Kills Four Near Mastung
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Four persons were killed and seven others injured in a road accident in the Pashkaram area near Mastung on Thursday.
The injured have been shifted to Nawab Ghous Baksh Raisani Hospital in Mastung, a private news channel reported.
