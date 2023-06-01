UrduPoint.com

Road Accident Kills Four Near Mastung

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Road accident kills four near Mastung

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Four persons were killed and seven others injured in a road accident in the Pashkaram area near Mastung on Thursday.

The injured have been shifted to Nawab Ghous Baksh Raisani Hospital in Mastung, a private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Injured Road Accident Mastung

Recent Stories

Federal govt decides to review legislation curtail ..

Federal govt decides to review legislation curtailing CJP's powers

22 minutes ago
 PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber P ..

PTA Conducts QoS Survey in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & AJ&K

30 minutes ago
 Children @ Online Risk

Children @ Online Risk

36 minutes ago
 Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

Hazards of Online Gaming- A guidelines for Parents

36 minutes ago
 ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lah ..

ICC Chairman, Chief Executive conclude two-day Lahore visit

46 minutes ago
 2 Pakistan army soldiers martyred in cross-border ..

2 Pakistan army soldiers martyred in cross-border attack from Iran

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.