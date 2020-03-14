Road accident kills one, injures four in Jhang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :One person was killed while four others including three women injured when a bus carrying pilgrims turned over near Garh Maharaja on Pak Patan road in Jhang on Saturday.

According to rescue officials the unfortunate incident occurred due to rash driving, a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, rescue officials said.

Police had registered First Investigation Report (F.I.R) against the bus driver and started investigations.