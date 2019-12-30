Road Accident Kills One, Injures Two In Upper Dir
Mon 30th December 2019
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :One person was killed while two others sustained injuries after a vehicle fell into a ditch in Upper Dir on Monday.
According to police the victims were going to attend a funeral when they met the tragic incident, reported a private news channel.
The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where the injured were stated serious.