Road accident kills one, injures two in Upper Dir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :One person was killed while two others sustained injuries after a vehicle fell into a ditch in Upper Dir on Monday.

According to police the victims were going to attend a funeral when they met the tragic incident, reported a private news channel.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where the injured were stated serious.