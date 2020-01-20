Road accident kills three Elite force personnel in Sargodha

Three people were killed while two others injured in a road accident on Monday in Phularwan police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Three people were killed while two others injured in a road accident on Monday in Phularwan police limits.

Police sources said that Junaid Abbas, personnel of elite force resident of Mandi Bahuddin along with his companions identified as Qamar Abbas and Shahwaiz was moving on a car on Bhalwal road on Sunday night when uncontrolled car collided with tractor trolley near Phularwan.

Qamar Abbas and Junaid Abbas were died on the spot, Shahwaiz died on the way to hospital while two others riding on tractor trolley injured.

The injured were shifted to hospital. Police have arrested the driver of tractor trolley and registered case.