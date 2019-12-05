UrduPoint.com
Road Accident Kills Three In Badin

Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:00 PM

Road accident kills three in Badin

At least three persons including woman and minor were killed as a car plunged into a canal near Raju Khanani Road in Badin on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :At least three persons including woman and minor were killed as a car plunged into a canal near Raju Khanani Road in Badin on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the ill-fatted incident occurred due to over speeding, the bodies were recovered by the rescue divers.

The deceased Hamid was the resident of Badin and was traveling to Dagri along with his family, the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem, the sources mentioned.

