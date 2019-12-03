Road Accident Kills Three In Khushab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 01:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Three people were killed as a dumper collided with motorcycle that was coming from opposite side in the area of Sarfraz colony located in Khushab on Tuesday.
Rescue sources said over-speeding was the main cause of the incident.
According to details, the driver of the dumper could not control speed of the dumper while taking a sharp turn and it collided with the motorcycle, the incident left three died on the spot.
The sources said the bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.