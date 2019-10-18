Road Accident Kills Three In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:40 AM
Three people were killed while one sustained serious injuries as a bus hit a motorcycle in Sialkot on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Three people were killed while one sustained serious injuries as a bus hit a motorcycle in Sialkot on Friday.
According to rescue officials break failure caused the ill-fated incident in the area of Ugoki Sialkot, reported a private news channel.
The injured and the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, they said.