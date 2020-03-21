Road accident kills three,injures another in Vihari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three persons including a woman were killed while another minor sustained wounds as a speedy bus hit a motorcycle near Burewala road in Vihari on Saturday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed while another minor sustained wounds as a speedy bus hit a motorcycle near Burewala road in Vihari on Saturday morning.

According to rescue sources the tragic incident occurred due to over speeding, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for the medico-legal assistance, while the bus driver fled from the scene, they stated.

The area police had registered an F.I.R against the bus driver and began search operation, a police official informed.